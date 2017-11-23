25 amazing photos that prove DFW during the Fall is the most beautiful place in America

via Flickr: Caren Mack

By Kristina Rowe, NewsCastic

With cooler weather finally on its way, it almost feels like autumn feels in the rest of the world, even if many of our leaves haven’t yet changed color.

With earlier sunsets, DFW evenings shine bright under darker skies. Festival sights, sounds, and smells are in the air. Thanksgiving is here, but that’s only the beginning.

Here are 25 of our favorite photos that really show off why fall is king in DFW:

Fall Wildflowers

Here in DFW, and all around the gorgeous state of Texas, we tend to think of wildflowers in the spring. These fall flowers may not beat bluebonnet beauty, but they do make us smile.

Get Out

via Flickr: Ken Slade

There’s no better time for the great outdoors than autumn in DFW. Look for fall colors at scenic locations around the metroplex like White Rock Lake.

Oh Great Pumpkin

Come get a behind-the-scenes look at the completion of our internationally acclaimed pumpkin village this week before the launch of #autumnatthearboretum this Saturday. #gourdgeousgardens A post shared by The Dallas Arboretum (@thedallasarboretum) on Sep 13, 2016 at 2:39pm PDT

Pumpkins everywhere! Look for dozens of displays in DFW this fall; Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum is a must-see!

To Market, to Market

You can buy a fat pumpkin at dozens of farmers markets in the suburbs or the excellent Dallas Farmers Market in downtown Dallas. Pumpkins make great photo backdrops too — for you, your kids, or even your pooch!

In the Middle of the City

Great shot Emily! Come and get your pumpkins!! 🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Ruibals Plants of Texas (@ruibalsgardenshop) on Sep 21, 2015 at 4:04pm PDT

Farmers markets aren’t the only places to go pumpkin crazy. Garden shops can provide you with pumpkins too. We love Ruibal’s Downtown — one of the prettiest places in Dallas, right across from the Farmers Market.

It’s Not All About the Pumpkin

Visiting the City of Selena Gomez's Birthplace Farmers Market for the first time. #gptx #grandPrairie A post shared by J̷̲͇̞̝͂͒̾̑õ̵͛̄͝ͅh̷̤̒͋̏̐n̶̗̒ (@john_nguyen) on Aug 22, 2015 at 11:51am PDT

Sure, it’s pumpkin season, but farmers markets can help you out with some late summer produce like these tomatoes, squash, and peaches seen at the Grand Prairie Farmers Market. Later in the Fall season, look for brussels sprouts, carrots, kale, and cauliflower.

Red Hot Chile Peppers

Great shot! @coxeyamanda We love ornamental peppers! #Ruibals #RuibalsDallas #plants #fall #dallas #plants A post shared by Ruibals Plants of Texas (@ruibalsgardenshop) on Sep 24, 2015 at 4:24pm PDT

Hatch Chile Pepper season is usually gone by mid-September, but you’ll find those and other chiles as well as chili and chili cook-offs throughout the season.

Fest-ivities

Photo ops at the market today! A post shared by Ennis Farmers Market (@ennisfarmersmarket) on Oct 17, 2015 at 6:58am PDT

Dozens of DFW cities hold fall festivals like the Ennis Fall Festival. Look for free family events in your town or all across the Metroplex.

Get Your Paws Off My Pumpkin

If you have time, you can make your way to over a hundred festivals in DFW this fall. That doesn’t even count ranches and farms that host events like the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch to help make the season a smash.

Not Quite Pumpkin

You might not see pumpkins, but you’ll always see burnt orange at the Texas OU Game in the Cotton Bowl. The Red River Showdown lets the two teams battle out their 111-year-old rivalry here in Dallas every year.

These Boots Are Made for …

Have you come down with State Fair fever yet? Six. More. Weeks. #StateFairofTX #FairPark #BigTex A post shared by @fairparkdallas on Aug 14, 2015 at 7:45am PDT

You know the fair is almost here when Big Tex gets dressed. How we’re supposed to survive with only one State Fair of Texas a year, we’ll never understand.

Food as Far as the Eye Can See

Look at dem legs! #statefairoftexas #sharethesft #turkeyleg photo by Darren LaPorte A post shared by @fairparkdallas on Oct 14, 2014 at 2:54pm PDT

Fair food is almost certainly what we love about the state fair. Let the food pics commence!

Lagoon

Fall's fiery hues have taken over #FairPark. #FallFoilage #LeonhardtLagoon A post shared by @fairparkdallas on Nov 10, 2014 at 1:58pm PST

The fairgrounds of Fair Park have a lot of beautiful sights you might not even get around to during the fair. Plan a visit to stroll the grounds or check out one of its museums and gardens later this fall.

More Fall Food

Looks like we’re back to pumpkins again, and one of the best things about pumpkin is that you can make pie out of it. Check out the fall flavors at Emporium Pies or your favorite local bakery.

More Pumpkin, Please

Hit up @wholefoodsdfw's baking aisle yesterday to make these delectable pumpkin squares. #ChefsForFarmers #SipSupDevour #MondayTreat A post shared by Chefs For Farmers (@chefsforfarmers) on Oct 28, 2013 at 12:57pm PDT

It’s not just pie that makes pumpkin extraordinary – we like cake too!

PSL to the Nth

Sure, everybody needs a pumpkin spice latte, but really why not take it up a notch. The Pumpkin Spice Martini at The Woolworth will let you know in no uncertain terms that fall has arrived.

Flower Power

Water droplets on this marigold display cohesion (water sticking to water) and adhesion (water sticking to the flower). Isn't science fascinating and beautiful? #DallasArboretum #Education #STEM A post shared by The Dallas Arboretum (@thedallasarboretum) on Sep 8, 2015 at 11:25am PDT

If autumn life is about more than just pumpkins, you still may enjoy The Dallas Arboretum. Look for fall flowers in one of the 19 gardens. The Nancy Rutchik Red Maple Rill and the Crepe Myrtle Alcover are especially gorgeous in the fall.

We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Coats

Look at this sparkly square fringed coat from Lela Rose! So cool! Come see the Lela Rose collection at the Downtown Neiman Marcus store. #iworkatnm #lelarose #coats #sparkle #designerfashion A post shared by Kim Aguilar Turner (@kimat1969) on Sep 2, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

Fall fashions are always a favorite, like this coat at Neiman Marcus. Even though we spend a lot of time outside in the fall, look for coats on clearance at your favorite stores in just a few weeks — long before you’ll need one in DFW.

Do Some Shopping

🍂 Fall is in the air. 🍂 #lascolinas #visitirving #irvingtx 📷 @moe_alalia1 A post shared by Visit Irving, Texas (@visitirvingtx) on Oct 21, 2015 at 6:14am PDT

Even though we don’t need coats, we love our seasonal shopping. Pretty shopping centers in Las Colinas and many suburban downtowns have plenty of beautiful buys to tempt you with.

Get to the Garden

Beautiful colors from the gardens! A post shared by Fort Worth Botanic Garden (@fortworthbotanicgarden) on Dec 18, 2015 at 9:26am PST

If you’re from Dallas or one of the eastern suburban ares, you may tend to forget about the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. This fall is a great time to go west and check it out.

The Gifts of Nature

You’ll find dozens of scenic spots for walking in the cool fall weather all around DFW. The Spring Creek Forest Nature Preserve in Garland is large enough to let you walk around all day.

Critters Come Out

Join us tomorrow for yoga @ 10am! $6 per person. Space is limited call today to RSVP 817-860-6752. A post shared by River Legacy (@livingsciencecenter) on Aug 15, 2014 at 8:09am PDT

If you like photographing or seeing all of nature’s creatures, autumn’s the best time to take your nature walks. Look for all kinds of flora and fauna at River Legacy Park in Arlington or a nature trail near you.

Hop on a Bike

Five miles of trails to explore #dfwoutdoors #instadfw #explore #discoverdfw A post shared by Trinity River Audubon Center (@trinityriverauduboncenter) on Oct 29, 2015 at 5:11am PDT

If hiking isn’t your thing, there are plenty of great trails for bike riding in DFW too. The Trinity River Audubon Center is gorgeous this time of year.

Patio Nights

Corn hole at #OktoberfestFW. Come back tomorrow for round two! (📷 Brian Luenser) A post shared by Panther Island Pavilion (@pantherislandpavilion) on Sep 24, 2015 at 8:29pm PDT

Even the most citified among us in DFW love the outdoors — we just love it in a different way. Patios are popular for dining, drinking, and all sorts of play. Now that the blistering heat is headed out of town for a while, look for packed patios all over DFW, especially at night!