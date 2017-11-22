Uber hacked, didn’t say a word for a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Uber is under fire for hiding a breach of personal information, for a year!

You read that right, Uber got hacked and your personal information with it.

But, they didn't say a word about it. For a year.

Fifty-seven million Uber users had their names, email addresses and phone numbers leaked to two people outside the company.

The hackers also accessed driver's license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the United States.

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement he recently learned of the breach. He was not at the helm when it happened.

Uber says they have assurance that the data was destroyed.

They did not say, however, how hackers assured the company the stolen data was destroyed.

Bloomberg reported that Uber paid them $100,000.

Uber would not confirm it paid this ransom.