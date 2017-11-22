Ruff Life: Let Hermione bring some magic to your home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- This cute girl's been through a lot.

"We got Hermione when she was only seven months old," said Haley Edman of Dallas Pets Alive!. "We knew we had to get her on the rescue list and save her life."

But if we've learned anything from our time at Hogwarts, we know Hermione always bounces back!

"We got her some amazing training, and she is just playing with her foster's dogs, and she's actually even pretty good with cats," Edman said. "Hermione knows basic commands, so she is crate trained. She knows how to sit. She just has a lot of energy."

Little Hermione is queen of her own castle, but she's ready to 'swish and flick' right into your life!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.