People selling their uniforms to help people skip Black Friday lines

Black Friday is approaching, and hundreds of people are trying to sell uniforms that they wear or wore to work at our favorite stores to anyone who might think it would let them pass shopping lines.

It all started with a tweet, retweeted 25,000 times, by @overlyliked who said he was selling his Walmart vest for $100.

I’m selling this Walmart vest for $100. Use it to skip the line during Black Friday. You can even walk in, grab what you want, and walk out🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/Q0UyDHUeU0 — 6'4 (@OverlyLiked) November 20, 2017

Many people took the offer before the user clarified he was only joking.

Well that didn't stop other people who hopped on board with his idea.

One girl is selling her Target name tag and is even willing to throw in a red shirt and khakis for another $10.

There were many other offers out there.

It remains to be seen however if this ploy would actually work.