Military dad surprises daughter at school in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - A military dad stationed in Seoul, South Korea pulled off a great surprise this Thanksgiving week for his daughter back home in Omaha, Nebraska.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Byous was able to surprise five-year-old Kinley at school. "I'm just ready to see her. I.. she's my world," Byous said just before the surprise reunion.

Wanting to be reunited with his daughter was all Byous cared about, but others stepped in to help make it the surprise of a lifetime for Kinley. "I just wanted to come back and see her and they were like, 'No, you need to do something special,' and they kind of set this all up."

Byous knows is little Kindergartner well; her priceless reaction is exactly what he predicted.

"It's a lot harder for me to be away from her; to miss the things that I miss, like going to dance class and gymnastics, and she was just doing theater stuff. I miss a lot," he said.

Great way to make up for it, dad!