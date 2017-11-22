LeVar Burton is getting angry tweets that are supposed to be directed to LeVar Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's been a very public feud between Lavar ball and President Donald Trump over the past few days.

Turns out, some people still aren't sure who Lavar Ball is.

Many Trump supporters are angrily tweeting at Levar Burton, you know, the guy famous for "Star Trek and "Reading Rainbow.

It isn't the first time Burton has been confused with Ball, but is now picking up more steam as Ball feuds with the president.

In response to one angry tweet that said,

"You're a has been actor with a thief for a son and Trump is the president of the united states. Get the picture?"

Burton said,

"One of many sleights I am having to endure these days. Thanks @lavarbigballer #BYDHTTMWFI."

His fellow Star Trek cast member, Brent Spiner poked fun ,