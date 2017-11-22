Holiday Headache: Avoid Family Drama with These 8 Apps

Already dreading spending Thanksgiving with your family, especially the in-laws? Here comes your smartphone to the rescue! Download and fire up these apps and ignore Uncle Bob’s rants about the government!

Netflix — The video-streaming service has an iPhone/Android app so you can close the door and catch up on “Scandal” instead of Grandma Edna’s roadtrip.

Pricegrabber — Get a jump on shopping for Black Friday and beyond with this research tool. Pair it with online retailers and you can avoid the pandemonium of shopping all together.

Inkboard –Send doodles from your iPhone to your friends. Show them how badly the turkey was burned, and what your stepfather looks like in your demented mind.

Wayfare — For Android and Apple, this app allows you to connect with a pen pal from across the globe, which is way better than your cousins who still make fun of you for those braces you had in sixth grade.

Auxy — Don’t want to hear Mom and Uncle John get into another screaming match? Fire up this iPad app and make your own EDM beats.

Retry Game — From the minds that brought us “Angry Birds” comes a new addictive game for Android/Apple phones. Go ahead, get lost in this game instead of watching the timer on the stuffing.

Google Sky Map — Get away from it all, take a breather outside, away from the seething hatred and angst your family brings by checking out the constellations and planets in the sky with this app.

Or you could put the phone/pad down and spend time with your family because after all how long do you really get to spend time with them (And yes, there is an app for that. (Moment for iOS)