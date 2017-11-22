Dallas dad tells hows holidays can be difficult for those with eating disorders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - Thanksgiving is usually a time of family, football, fun and of course - food! But for some food means difficulty.

"November 26, 2014," says Steven Dunn reading from his daughter's journal. "Today is Thanksgiving, I know I think I`m ready, but I`m still scared and I know I must ask for support."

Steven's daughter, Morgan, died last October after suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, and he says holidays can be some of the hardest days.

"Of course it`s based on food, which in and of itself is a huge triggering event," he says. "She wrote what a struggle it was cause you`ve got food out all day and turkeys and cranberry sauce and there`s just a table full."

And then, there's the small talk with friends and family in town ...

"If you go to somebody with an eating disorder and say 'oh you look thin` or `oh you look like you gained a few pounds` statements like that can be incredibly triggering."

Dunn says, if someone you know is struggling, have them see a professional to help set up a plan for the day.

But of course - it goes beyond the holidays.

"So I started walking down the hallway, and between the cries in the other room I could almost feel this presence almost laughing, and something clicked, and I knew from that point on that my path was going to be so incredibly different."

Steven was a high powered attorney with his own practice, but on October 30th 2016 - he dedicated his life to a foundation he and Morgan's mom started -- called The Morgan Foundation -- to try and help others fight diseases similar to Morgan`s .

Now as we head into the holiday season - he leaves us with a bible quote from Morgan`s journal.

"Be strong and of good courage, do not be afraid nor be dismayed for the Lord your God is with you, wherever you go."

Steven says for years they saw therapists and doctors and Morgan was on medication, but if he could do it all over again - he says he'd do it differently.

So right now The Morgan Foundation has doctors and volunteers in place, and they are developing a prototype light therapy treatment to attack the disease where it originates - the brain.