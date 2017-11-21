Sweatpants overalls will help you pig out this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Go ahead and pig out this Thanksgiving.

The Great Fantastic released the perfect outfit for you to do so in comfort in September: the sweat-pant overalls, also known as, swoveralls.

It’s national overalls day. Celebrate, it’s alright 🕺💃. I mean look at us we’re jumping for joy over here. Take 20% off with code SWOVIE20 because heck you deserve it. #swoveralls #nationaloverallsday A post shared by The Great Fantastic (@thegreatfantastic.co) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:03am PST

They're terry cotton, just like sweat pants, but with adjustable snaps.

So you don't have to worry about your belt cutting into your turkey and stuffing filled tummy.

"I’ve always been attracted to somewhat eclectic/athletic styles of streetwear," Kyle Bergman, founder of The Great Fantastic tells Thrillist.

The price is steep at $85, but just think about how perfect they'll be to nap in after your big meal!