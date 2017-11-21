Spice of Blythe: Dallas Farmers Market Part 2 – Holiday Shopping!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- For this week's Spice of Blythe, Pink Magnolia's Blythe Beck takes a look at the food hall of the Dallas Farmers Market!

First she stops by Stocks and Bondy and introduces us to on of her inspirations and trailblazers in the food world - Chef Joanne Bondy! We hear a little bit about what they have to offer and get the inside look at how their organic and local product is made.

Next, Blythe takes a trip to the Lone Chimney Mercantile for some holiday shopping! Artwork, trinkets and savory items top the list for great gifts this season.

Spice of Blythe: No need to head to the mall to the internet, come straight down to your farmers market and do all your holiday shopping in one fell swoop!