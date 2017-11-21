Reba McEntire and mom inducted into Ft. Worth National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth wasn’t short on country music Tuesday, or cowgirl style either. The National Cowgirl Museum was packed with Reba McEntire fans.

Reba, along with her mom, Jacqueline Smith, were inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Some fans even got to meet her on Monday night.

Lynne German came all the way from a tiny town in Michigan to be at the event. “She was so gracious, smiling and very giving of herself. It was so nice to see that.” German says McEntire is a great role model. “I heard it’s been a longtime coming, they have been trying to do this for quite a while.”

Another fan, Laura Phrler says, “I just told her how much she has helped me in my life.”

While it was a big deal that she showed up, the even bigger deal is how many good things all the cowgirls have done for other women.

“Because it’s a mans world in a lot of ways,” says Phrler. German says, “It’s been tough for women to kind of make headway into a world that men have dominated in so many different areas. Being with other women who have been there, done that, and found a way with grace is very empowering to other women.”

Mary Burger, Ashley Collins, Margaret Dickens, and Ann D. Romney were also inducted, Tuesday. Ann D. Romney, Mitt Romney's wife received an award for raising awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS) and raising money for research.