Plus size model goes viral for reading mean tweets

BROOKLYN, NY -- A plus size model is clapping back at her haters by putting them on blast for the whole internet!

Model Tabria Majors got a lot of flack for posting her Sports Illustrated audition on Instagram.

Hey @si_swimsuit! I made this quick video for your consideration! To my followers, can you please help me out by tagging @si_swimsuit @mj_day and #SISwimSearch (And a special shoutout to @rebeccaromijn 😊) A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on May 4, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

So she decided to take matters into her own hands and shared the mean comments with the class.

I'm Tabria Majors, I weigh 218 lbs, and I don't care if you hate my body because I love it 😊 A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Her video went crazy viral on Facebook and now has over 2 million views! The best part, she got the job, and will be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018!

She's not stopping there! Tabria's hoping she'll walk the runway as a Victoria Secret model one day.

Keep doing you girl and you'll get there, no matter what the haters say!