Plus size model goes viral for reading mean tweets

BROOKLYN, NY -- A plus size model is clapping back at her haters by putting them on blast for the whole internet!
Model Tabria Majors got a lot of flack for posting her Sports Illustrated audition on Instagram.
So she decided to take matters into her own hands and shared the mean comments with the class.
Her video went crazy viral on Facebook and now has over 2 million views! The best part, she got the job, and will be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018!
She's not stopping there! Tabria's hoping she'll walk the runway as a Victoria Secret model one day.
Keep doing you girl and you'll get there, no matter what the haters say!
