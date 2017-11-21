Officer Matt Pearce returns to beat after being shot 7 times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce is back on the street beat, a day he's been looking forward to for a while now.

Just over a year and a half ago, Pearce was shot seven times while chasing down a fugitive back in March 2016.

"Nothing is unsurmountable," Pearce said. "That was a tough mountain to climb, and I'm still climbing it. I'm not done."

With his health back up to speed, he's back doing what he loves, and is planning to work in the department's tactical medical unit.

"It's been my goal since, basically since I woke up out of a coma to get back to work," Pearce.

Even though this is his first day back on the beat, Pearce said he's ready to go. But the butterflies are still there.

"If I was to say I wasn't nervous, I'd be a liar," Pearce said.

Pearce could have called it quits after nearly being killed on the job, but he says there's more in the cards for him.

"There's a lot of people that say I should have medically retired," Pearce said. "It was never a doubt in my mind. I wasn't going to let that happen."