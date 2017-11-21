Lockheed Martin hopes to fill 500 job openings in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is looking to hire employees for its Fort Worth facility -- a lot of them.

The company is hoping to fill at least 500 positions next month. The job fair is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, at the Sheraton Downtown Fort Worth.

The event will be Lockheed Martin's fourth hiring event and will help fill the assembly line, positions for field mechanics, and painters for the F-35 Lightning II fighter.

Walk up candidates will be admitted, but applicants are encouraged to review the position requirements at lockheedmartinjobs.com and pre-register online to get scheduled times for check-in and interviews.

Good luck!