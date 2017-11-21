Lavar Ball goes off about Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The outspoken father of LiAngelo Ball, one of the three UCLA basketball players arrested for shoplifting in China earlier this month, added to his public spat with the president on Monday by questioning why Trump is looking for praise.

"If he said he helped that's good for his mind," Ball said. "If you helped you shouldn't have to say anything."

Ball continued to question what the President actually did to help the boys and said if he was going to thank anybody, it'd be Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ball says he'd only thank Trump if the president had done one particular thing.

"I would have said 'thank you' if [Trump] would have put him on his plane and took them home. Then I would have said, 'thank you Mr. Trump, for taking my boys out of China and bringing them back to the U.S.' There's a lot of room on that plane. I would have said, 'thank you, kindly for that'."

Last night's interview follows days worth of exchanges between Lavar Ball and President Trump.

The latest tweets from Trump came Sunday when he he said he should have left the players in jail, and that Lavar was very ungrateful.