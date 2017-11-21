Join the Club: Curvy Elite Dance Team Embraces their Curves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCANVILLE -- Meet the women of Duncanville who are spreading positivity by embracing their curves. Curvy Elite Dance Team is sending a body positive message on dance move at a time.

The group was started by Kindrea Hayes in 2016 and has since grown to a group of 11. The team made up of women of all shapes and sizes prides itself on not only having some killer dance moves but cultivating a sisterhood among its members.

While they focused on their upcoming hip-hop dance performance, they do strut to different styles like majorette, jazz and lyrical dance. These ladies aren't just dancing to embrace their bodies, their dancing to express themselves and share a little love in the process.

Most importantly, they are one of, if not the only dance studio to operate as a non-profit organization in the Dallas/ Fort Worth area.

Hayes says their priority is to provide dinner to children who are in need. Their dance performances not only help others with their confidence but it also helps kids go to bed with their bellies full.

Here's how you can join DFW's only BBW dance team: Join here.