Ikea recalls 29 million chests, dressers after 8 children killed

Ikea has recalled twenty-nine million chest and dressers following eight children’s deaths.

First announcing a recall in June 2016, many have raised the question if Ikea has effectively been spreading the word about it.

The company’s CEO Lars Petersson wants to increase awareness of their dressers that can tip over if not anchored to a wall.

So far, Ikea has emailed 13 million people about the recall and has had an “extensive communication” campaign through their website and social media channels.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are 186 reports of incidents with the “Malm” style dressers and chests. More than 90 children have been injured.