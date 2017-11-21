Corinth police investigate shooting death of UNT student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORINTH - Corinth police are investigation the fatal shooting of a University of North Texas student.

Police say 21-year-old UNT senior Amanda Clairmont was found fatally shot Sunday morning inside a car. It was parked in a vacant lot along an Interstate 35E service road. The car was parked up against the fence, lights on, and the passenger door was open.

UNT released a statement on Clairmont's death, which said, in part:

"Our deepest heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of UNT student Amanda Clairmont. Our hearts are heavy with the news of the tragic loss of life."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Corinth police at 940-498-2017.