5 Black Friday Tips for Having a Plan and Sticking to it

Thinking about tackling some of those insane Black Friday sales this year?

You'll want to make sure you have a solid plan before facing the cold and crowds.

Holly Quartaro from Galleria Dallas broke down the Who, What, When and Where of Black Friday for Eye Opener.

Who

Make a list of who you are shopping for on Black Friday. And check it twice.

What

Know what you are going to get. Pick up sales fliers for the stores you are going to hit up Friday morning or even Thursday at midnight. You'd never know that Macy’s is having a sale on cashmere sweaters for $39.99 (regularly $139.99) unless you have a guide beforehand.

When

Know your style! Not your clothing style, but your shopping style. Know when you are going to hit the stores. If you are the kind of person that likes to shop right after turkey time then you will want to get to the stores (Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Macy’s, Belk) that are open until midnight, or later, on Thanksgiving Day.

Where

Go to a shopping center that has some free holiday entertainment or ice skating. This will help keep your kids entertained, if they’re along for the ride. Keep in mind this is the beginning to the holiday shopping season. Enjoy the season!

Holly also shared some more tips about what you should buy in person versus online.

What to buy in person

Things where you’ll need to confirm size – like clothing. Also, items where you want to feel or see quality – big this year are leather and cashmere, but you’ll feel better about the gift if you see it first. This also applies to fine jewelry where you need to see the quality. Buy heavy items in the store and save on shipping charges. Lots of stores also offer a free gift with certain items purchased that you can only find in store.

Happy Black Friday shopping!