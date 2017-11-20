× Terry Glenn, former Cowboys wide receiver, killed in car crash in Irving

IRVING — Terry Glenn, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, was killed early Monday morning in a car wreck in Irving, TX.

Irving Police told NewsFix, who have not yet released an official statement regarding Glenn, that around 12:18 AM a car on eastbound 114 hit a barrier separating the normal and express lanes.

The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected from the car, who was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The accident occurred around the 700 block of 114, near Walnut Hill Rd.

Glenn, 43, played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-07. He was the 7th overall draft pick by the New England Patriots in 1996.