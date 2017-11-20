Ten-year-old boy dies after getting tangled in swing set chain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 10-year-old Florida boy died Friday night after he got tangled in swing set chains and they wrapped around his neck, according to WJXT.

Police went to Charles Clark Park in Jacksonville at about 6:15 p.m. and found NaShon Green unresponsive. NaShon was on the swing set while his mother was getting her other children ready to leave the park.

“When she turned around, she saw the child and he was hanging from the swing set and his feet were not touching the ground,” Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. S.C. Rudlaff told WFLA. “She immediately reacted, got the child off the swingset and called 911.”

NaShon was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the boy was standing on the swing set when he got tangled and the swing's chains wrapped around his neck.

Foul play is not suspected and the death is being investigated as a "tragic accident."

