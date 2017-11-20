‘Take a Knee My A**’: Did Neal McCoy just release a diss record?!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the type of diss track we didn't see coming. East Texas country singer Neal McCoy just released a new single called Take a Knee, My Ass.

Check it out:

The lyrics that (uh) stand out are:

When I see somebody on TV

take their stand on bended knee

whether it be on AstroTurf or grass

I think of those whose freedom was not free

I say, take a knee' - my a**!

It seems Mr. Mccoy doesn't stand for the NFL players who've taken a knee during the National Anthem. One thing's for certain: Neal has made sure his "patriotism" doesn't go unnoticed.

He's recorded himself saying the pledge of allegiance, not once or twice, but every day!

Oh, and did we mention he's a guest judge at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader tryouts every year? Yeah, you know, 'America's Team.'

Starting the day off with @NealMcCoy leading the Pledge of Allegiance at #DCCAuditions! pic.twitter.com/mA4oA7mhnC — Cowboys Cheerleaders (@DCCheerleaders) May 13, 2017

Well, no matter how proud Neal is, some folks aren't feeling his message.

Hi, @NealMcCoy. Neat new song you got there. But nobody is forcing you to take a knee. That's the awesome thing about this country. Some folks feel they need to protest instances of police brutality, so they're free to do so. You aren't required to follow suit. That's #Freedom! — Chris Lavoie (@RadioGuyChris) November 17, 2017

Then there are the folks who are rating the song 5 stars on iTunes.

Well, despite the polarizing song, Neal told Fox and Friends he's not dissing anyone.

.@NealMcCoy: "It's not a slam against people who are taking the knee... I just think it's kind of the wrong time, wrong place kind of thing for me." pic.twitter.com/NRXP2zDb8u — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2017

One thing we can all agree on is, this the most attention his music has gotten in over 10 years.