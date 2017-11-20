Supergirl S03 E06: Teen flash backs and Smallville references and cameos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello my Supergirl Super Friends! It's Richard from Zeus Comics.

With Alex in a deep depression over her break-up with Maggie, Kara drags Alex to visit their mom Eliza in their childhood hometown Midvale. Thus begins the nearly 40 minute flashback to Kara and Alex as kids.

If you're a fan of super costumed heroes and villains thus wasn't your episode. It certainly shouldn't be your first episode either.

But, and this is a big one. I want to watch a show about teen Alex and Kara. It was sooooo good. These young actors convinced me they were indeed the teen counterparts to Alex and Kara Danvers

The flashback starts with the teen siblings at odds but while working together over a murder mystery they find the commonality to truly love and respect one another.

It the basis for Kara to accept her Danvers alter ego and Alex to understand her role in protecting her sister. It also brings the two back to center when we jump back to the present.

Oh and HUGE refence to original teen superman show Smallville when young Kara name drops clark Kent's BFF Chloe! And further bringing in the Smallville is the apiece of Erica Durance. She's been playing Kara's mom Allura this season.

Smallville fans will recognize her as that show's Lois Lane a cousin of Chloe. For this episode Midvale, Durance pops up as FBI agent Noel Neill also a reference to the original Lois lane actor from the 1950s Noel Neill.

So six episodes into the season and I still don't have a sense of where Supergirl is going. And just like last week's Flash being Flashless. This weeks episode of Supergirl is Supergirl-less. Which makes me wonder, with the 2 night super-crossover Crisis on Earth X happening in 2 weeks, was this episode a chance to give the actors more time to film the special?

