Mavs forward Harrison Barnes donates safety equipment to 10 Dallas schools

DALLAS - Basketball season is on and poppin' and the Dallas Mavericks' Harrison Barnes wants everyone focusing on their footwork, not their equipment.

"Playing in the NBA, you have to always protect yourself. I think that's a big reason why I thought about protecting you guys," Barnes told student athletes at Lincoln High School.

"It'll help them by keeping them protected; helping them, hopefully, avoid injury and to be on the court. To be able to talk to these guys about it in high school, I think it's huge," the Mavs forward said.

Yep, Barnes hand-delivered Shock Doctor® mouth guards and McDavid® HEX® protective arm and leg sleeves to 10 schools, including Lincoln High School.

"Those things that students, other people, athletes take for granted are important," a Lincoln staff member said. "We are excited to get this. The Dallas area actually needs things that we don't have all of the budget for. This equipment is definitely pivotal right now," she said.

Shout out to Harrison Barnes -- making plays in and out the paint!