Marshawn Lynch sits for U.S. National Anthem and stands for Mexico National Anthem

An interesting take on national anthem protests in the NFL Sunday, where one player sat for the U.S. National Anthem but then stood for the Mexican Anthem.

Two pictures of Marshawn Lynch, running back for the Oakland Raiders, shows him sitting during America's anthem then proceeding to stand for the Mexican anthem.

The raiders were playing their game in Mexico city.

Lynch, known to not speak to the media, will unlikely explain his actions. Lynch has consistently sat during the anthem this season.

Just this morning, the President tweeted about the running back.

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL`s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican anthem and sits down to boos for our national anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season."