JFK assassination anniversary Wednesday, downtown Dallas busy with curious people

DALLAS — Wednesday will mark 54 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and it seems everyone is still trying to figure out what happened. A new batch of documents were just released, but there are still many details that are being kept secret.

Given the anniversary and a new release of information, many in downtown Dallas are anticipating an increase in people over the weekend. Rachel Heathman with Sightseeing Tours says, “We are expecting it to be very busy.” They have upwards of four tours going everyday, and many of those are already full. “People are very excited, usually people who are interested in the JFK assassination.”

Heathman says it’s good for business, “Even people just walking by want to know where the president was assassinated.”

Meanwhile, Michael Fonteno is handing out 'souvenirs' with pictures to people walking by on the street. “Everything is explained for you.” He was in kindergarten when the assassination happened. Fonteno says the whole city stopped, explaining that it was a big deal then, and will continue to be a big part of history.