Jersey of the Game: Prime or Zeke? Who is the true #21?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX — We love our Cowboys jerseys, whether they are current stars, throwback legends or guys who don’t even play here anymore.

Every home Cowboys game, we’re out at the tailgating parties looking for one that stands out from the others: the Jersey of the Game!

Before Zeke put on #21, that jersey belonged to another great: Deion Sanders, and Adrian Bermudez is rocking an original, Primetime uni, straight from the ‘90s glory days.

“It is the Primetime, it is Deion, it’s the shutdown, one of the greatest of all time,” said Adrian, a Cowboys fan from Houston. “You still see him talking mess because he’s earned that right, right?”

Now the ultimate Cowboys fan question: Who is the true #21: Prime or Zeke?

“Right now Zeke’s gotta earn what Deion did, right,” Adrian said. “He hasn’t earned it quite yet, but he’s on the way to earning it.”

Of course Sanders and Elliott do have one more thing in common: neither are playing football for the Cowboys right now.