Gabby Douglas apologizes for throwing shade at alleged sexual assault victim Aly Raisman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a war of words between some of USA’s Olympic gymnasts.

And now, gold medalist Gabby Douglas is apologizing for throwing shade at her teammate, Aly Raisman.

"I didn't correctly word my reply and I am deeply sorry for coming off like i don't stand along my teammates. I am WITH you," Douglas tweeted.

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

This all started when Aly came forward with sexual assault allegations against former gymnastics doctor, Larry Nasser.

But, many people shamed her because of her 2015 nude photo shoot for ESPN Body.

She clapped back at the haters saying, "Just because a woman does a sexy photo shoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her... "

We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. pic.twitter.com/q9d12z0KHn — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 17, 2017

That's when Gabby made the comment she's now taking back,

"It is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressed in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd."

But Simon Biles wasn't having it!

She jumped in and fired back, "shocks me that i'm seeing this but it doesn't surprise me..... I expected more from you and to support her. I support you ally and all the other women out there!"

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

Gabby Douglas has since deleted her reply.

But she clearly can't delete the damage.