Do you think Trump tweets too much? Well, his staff probably does too!

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Waking up and reading President Trump's tweets is like reading the morning news paper-- A YUGE amount of drama!

He's managed to call out another athlete.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Well if you think that's harsh, shortly before that, Trump tweeted how he should've left the three UCLA players in a Chinese jail.

At this point you have to wonder: How on earth does the most powerful man in the country find the time to tweet about sports, entertainment, and political stuff!

Well ... That's part of the problem.

According to CNN, his White House aides are actually worried about his Twitter habits during the upcoming Thanksgiving break. Trump will supposedly jet off to his "Winter White House" AKA his Mar A Lago resort where he'll reportedly have a lot time on his hands.

The last time that happen, his hands started tingling and his Twitter fingers started tweeting about those President Obama wiretapping claims.

So, is it safe to say, someone needs to hide Trump's phone during the holidays. Hopefully the break for the President will also mean a break from the Twitter-verse.