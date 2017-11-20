Dallas police need your help identifying 2 burglary and package thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Police need your help in identifying two very busy men caught on camera committing burglary and stealing packages in Dallas -- the same day.

Police say the burglary incident happened on November 12, when the two suspects drove up to the DSW Shoe Warehouse on Westchester Drive in Dallas; they broke into the store and took merchandise.

A few hours later, at 7:45 a.m. the same day, home security video captured what appears to be the same suspects stealing packages from a porch in the 3800 block of Northview Lane. The men can be seen in the video driving away in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police describe the first suspect as a heavy-set Latin male in his late 20's to 30's. He's around 5'8" and about 250 lbs. He is seen on camera wearing a Texas A&M hoodie sweatshirt, long shorts, high and colorful socks, and a dark baseball cap with a 'P' on it.

The second suspect is also described as a Latin male in this late 20's to early 30's, about 5'8" and 190 lbs. The man appears to be bald with some facial hair growth and was wearing a Texas A&M baseball cap in both surveillance videos.

Please call Dallas police if you have any information on these two suspects. Contact detectives at 214-671-8066.