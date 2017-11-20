Dallas Pets Alive! ready to reimagine rescue with new adoption center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- For the past 3-1/2 years, you've seen Ruff Life grace our airwaves once a week. Now, our Ruff Life partner, Dallas Pets Alive!, is taking rescue to the next level.

The group, so good at turning pitiful pups into diamond dogs has a new plan.

"We are officially launching a capital campaign to raise money for our very own Dallas Pets Alive! adoption center," said DPA President and Executive Director Leslie Sans.

That's right! The group specializing in taking the worst cases, letting them heal up in foster homes and then finding them forever families is ready for a new wrinkle, and it's not a replacement for their tried and true methods. It's a supplement for that highly successful brand.

"Our fosters will come and bring their foster animals every morning, and then they'll pick them up at night," Sans explained. "The animals will never stay in a shelter facility overnight."

So while the foster parent works, the dogs do the same, showing out for prospective parents at a site with a huge play area, food trucks so the humans can make a day of it, high technology, and shipping containers!

Yes, much of the structure is planned to be made of 12 repurposed shipping containers.

"We're making it this place where this old, broken down building was transformed just like our animals are transformed," Sans said.

Jackson Galaxy, host of Animal Planet's My Cat from Hell, already gave them $5,000, but they need your support too, either with money or time. Their sights are set on a 2020 opening, and you can find out how to help at dallaspetsalive.org/buildabetterway