Average cost for Thanksgiving dinner is only $49.87?

While sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal with loved ones can be priceless, the meal itself comes with a price tag.

However, you can make that feast very cost effective.

According to a report by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost for Thanksgiving dinner for ten people, only $49.87 cents! That's under $5 per person.

The prices are averaged from grocery stores in 40 states.

The Farm Bureau's report includes the costs of turkey, bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray and coffee and milk.