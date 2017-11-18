Sherin Mathews’ mom transferred to Dallas County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Both of Sherin Mathews' adopted parents are now booked into the Dallas County Jail

Sini Mathews posed for her second mugshot of the week Friday night after being transferred from the Richardson City Jail to the Dallas County. She turned herself in Thursday on a child endangerment charge and didn't say a word during arraignment Friday when bond was sent at $250,000.

Mom was arrested after cops say they found out The Mathews went out for dinner with their biological daughter and left three-year-old Sherin home alone for more than an hour the night before they reported her missing.

Two weeks later, she was found dead in a drain not far from the family's Richardson home.

Wesley Mathews initially claimed he put Sherin outside at three in the morning as punishment for not drinking her milk. He switched up his story after her body was found.

As people around the world speculate what really happened to little Sherin, what we know for sure is -- an innocent child lost her life, and her parents are now sitting in jail trying to get their stories straight.