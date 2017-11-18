Groups in Dallas make sure everyone’s eating this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Thanksgiving's still a few days away, but we know your stomach's already growling.

That's why groups across the DFW are making sure that this holiday, everybody eats!

"We're just showing love, you know, feels good giving back," said a rep from Paid Dues Fitness.

All Star Magazine and Paid Dues handed out more than 500 turkeys Saturday morning.

Just a few miles away, Catholic Charities had the pies on deck while they served a holiday feast to low income families, the homeless, and the elderly- complete with the tin foil for the to-go plates.

"The food was phenomenal," one man said after eating. "I wish I had that chef to cook for me everyday!"

We're all ready to sit on the couch and watch the Cowboys whip up on the Chargers next Thursday, but it's good to see that folks haven't forgotten the reason for the season.