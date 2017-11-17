Woman’s dance video of her “jiggle” goes viral

ATLANTA, GA -- Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

That's what one dancer is trying to convey through her killer dance moves!

Brandi Mallory has become a viral sensation since a video of her dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" went viral, that now has over 237,000 views!

Brandi's weight loss journey started back in 2013 when she was on the reality show "Extreme Weight Loss." Now, the freelance makeup artist is an instructor for "Dance Your Pounds Off", which is a class that brings a fun way to dance and drop the weight at the same time. Brandi says she's lost 175 pounds so far!

Since her video has moved it's way through the internet, she's become an icon for body positivity.

 

 

