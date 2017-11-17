Willow Bend junior leads huge Thanksgiving canned goods drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO, TX — The holiday season is all about giving, and Miranda Florentino is rallying her school to give above and beyond, and it’s what makes her our Class Act of the Week.

Miranda, or Mira as her friends call her, is a junior at Willow Bend Academy, and this Thanksgiving she took up the charge for the school’s food drive.

“Right now we’re benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and we had a mission to collect at least 225 cans,” said Mira. “But we’ve obviously collected a lot more than that.”

A lot more is right. They’ve collected over 4,700 canned goods for the food bank!

The fundraiser has been very personal for Mira.

“I’m very lucky, where I was born, to whom I was born,” Mira said. “I’ll never know what it’s like to struggle with this kind of hunger. I’m never going to understand that, and that’s why it’s important to me.”

While she helps fill plates for families this holiday, she still has a lot on her plate herself. She’s the president of the National Honor Society and the editor of the school newspaper, but she didn’t shy away from the extra work this charity called for.

“All we need to do is say to Mira, ‘You know, Mira, we need something' and she says ‘I can do it,’” Will Bend principal Peter Berner said. “That’s her leadership and that’s her heart.”

“I think, maybe working on the newspaper, editing or whatever, this comes before that,” Mira said. “Making sure that people have enough to eat.”

And thanks to her hard work, helping rally the Willow Bend students to go way over their goal, there’s a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

