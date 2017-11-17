The connection between mass shootings and domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE -- Devin Patrick Kelly. Spencer Hight. Kevin Neal.

What do all these men have in common?

They're all mass shooters, but that's not all.

"There's no such thing as an 'innocent bystander' when you're talking about domestic violence," said Deborah Lyons, Executive Director at The Gatehouse.

Before opening fire on random people, the issues started at home.

The Center of Disease Control says half of all women who are killed, are killed by a spouse or an (current or former) intimate partner.

"We all need to be aware, we all need to be thinking to our neighbors and the people we're sitting in church with," Lyons said. "We need to just have that extra intentional awareness. Go with her to a shelter to devise a safety plan."

All too often, this abuse moves outside the home, and other innocent people get caught in the crossfire.

So what's it going to take to change?

Hopefully we can figure it out before the next tragedy.

"Abuse always escalates," Lyons said.