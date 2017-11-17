Skip the political talk and ENJOY Thanksgiving dinner this year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Whether it's passing the peas or passing gas, anything is better than airing out your feelings on Trump during Thanksgiving dinner! Or any other politician for that matter.

A study out of UCLA found that people cut their dinner time short last Thanksgiving, soon after Trump was the newly elected POTUS.

Using tracking data from 10 million smart phones, the study was able to compare how long a person spent at the Thanksgiving table. Then compared it to the previous year's holiday dinner. After some serious stalking, they were able to determine that meal time was cut down by 20 to 30 minutes!

The study concluded that the households who did end things early were pretty split on political parties.

There are other things to talk about during dinner, but you might want to leave Trump off the table!