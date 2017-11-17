REPORT: Jerry Jones tells Roger Goodell, ‘I’m gonna come after you’

FRISCO — Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell’s “disagreement” just got extra messy, and ESPN says they have all the dirt.

In a recent publication, they claim Jerry is so pissed about Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension he reportedly threatened Goodell.

In a conference call, the Cowboys’ owner allegedly told Goodell, “I’m gonna come after you with everything I have.”

But wait, there’s more.

According to the sports magazine, Jerry also said “if you think bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a p**** compared to what I`m going to do.”

Just when you thought ‘Jerry’s World’ only meant ATT Stadium, ESPN also says Jerry’s message to Goodell was, “I run this league, you better get with it.”

If you’re not caught up with this football feud, it’s been reported that Jerry also tried to end Goodell’s contract extension and sue the league. Clearly, Jerry isn’t on board with the leagues decision on Zeke.

Despite taking several routes to try to fight the suspension, Zeke announced earlier this week he’s backing down from this fight.

Let’s just hope Jerry and Roger can squash their beef, at least for Turkey Day!