Pringles made an entire Thanksgiving dinner in chip form

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN -- Pringles is the king of new and weird flavors.

Bacon, salted caramel, milk chocolate, the list of flavors is crazy! Just when you thought they ran out of ideas, Pringles stepped up its chip game with Thanksgiving flavored Pringles!

The eight new tastes go for the classics, like turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. The others are a little different, though, like cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, and mac and cheese. Don't forget the dessert! They've also got pumpkin pie to try!

Here's the bad news: the Thanksgiving Pringles won't actually come out until next year. So if you don't wanna spend all day cooking, or can't have a full meal with the fam, Pringles Thanksgiving has got your back in 2018!

If turkey day food prep stresses you out then Drinksgiving is for you!

A new study by a liquor delivery app called Drizly says out of everyone they surveyed:

25% of the people bust out the alcohol when the turkey goes in the oven

47% start drinking when the prep work is done

23% start when the family starts coming around

Maybe those people need Thanksgiving Pringles to lighten the load a little.