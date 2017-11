Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPER, Tx. - How would you like to live the Prime Time life, like former Dallas Cowboy and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders?

Well, now you can! Maybe. Sanders' 29,000 square-foot mansion in Prosper will soon be up for auction.

The 9-bedroom home on 6 acres has been on the market for a while now, listed at $12.7 million. But since no one has been willing to pay that price, the listing will go live for bidding on December 11.

The opening bid starts at just $1 million.