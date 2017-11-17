Fort Worth ghost caught on camera? Sansom Park store video catches creepy moving image

Posted 10:48 am, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46AM, November 17, 2017

FORT WORTH - Do you believe in ghosts, or nah? If not, watch. Maybe after seeing this video you might think again.

Surveillance video recorded Monday night shows a dark image moving across the screen from left to right then seems to disappear into a wall. The manager of the Skip's Food Mart in Sansom Park, where the video was taken, says they've had many unexplained events happen inside the store -- everything from cups moving by themselves and motion detectors going off with no one there.

Owners of the store are thinking about making a call to a ghost hunting team to explore this a little more.

Related stories