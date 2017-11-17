Fire at Pennsylvania nursing home leaves 20 people hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nursing home in Pennsylvania went up in flames on Thursday night leaving 20 people injured.

Officials say they found a five alarm fire when they arrived at Barclay Friends Home in West Chester.

"Numerous residents were evacuated, and many rescues were affected by the fire," West Chester Fire Chief Mike McDonald said.

And while it was brought under control Friday morning, fire fighters say it's still an active fire scene.

"This incident is still active. We are still dousing some hot spots and currently it is under investigation by the local, county and state officials," McDonald said.

West Chester Mayor Jordan Norley and family members say everyone in the community was helping.

"People were making calls, sending emails trying to see what they could do to help," Norley said.

"The staff was doing a great job," one resident said. "They got everybody out as best they could. And we were happy to find our mom."

More than 140 residents were evacuated from the facility. The cause of the fire is still unknown.