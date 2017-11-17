Fans camp out in Dallas to see One Direction band member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember Nial Horan from One Direction?

We're not even sure if they're still make music after Zayn Malik decided to go a different direction a couple of years ago.

But, around 200 fans camped outside Gilley's Dallas Thursday night into Friday morning, to get their hands on some tickets for Nial's concert Friday night.

That's a long way from his X Factor UK audition almost eight years ago.

But, it sure didn't stop him from making it.

We're guessing he's still a pretty big deal.

Mary Johnson from Nebraska says some people have been lining up since Monday.

"I personally got here at 6 o'clock last night," Johnson said. "We drove 10 hours to come here. I've been a fan of them for a while."

So maybe we won't see One Direction together again, but that's not stopping their fans from showing some love!