Fans camp out in Dallas to see One Direction band member

Posted 4:14 pm, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:05PM, November 17, 2017

Remember Nial Horan from One Direction?

We're not even sure if they're still make music after Zayn Malik decided to go a  different  direction a couple of years ago.

But, around 200 fans camped outside Gilley's Dallas Thursday night into Friday morning, to get their hands on some tickets for Nial's concert Friday night.

That's a  long  way from his X Factor UK audition almost eight years ago.

But, it sure didn't stop him from making it.

We're guessing he's still a pretty  big deal.

Mary Johnson from Nebraska says some people have been lining up since Monday.

"I personally got here at 6 o'clock last night," Johnson said. "We drove 10 hours to come here. I've been a fan of them for a while."

So maybe we won't see One Direction together again, but that's not stopping their fans from showing some love!

