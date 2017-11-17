Dallas police investigate suspicious death of young mother woman who fell to her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for your help in the investigation involving a mother who fell to her death.

It happened September 23, when when 26-year-old mother of two Taylor Gruwell Miller fell from The Icon at Ross apartment parking garage.

in the video taylor was seen walking with a man holding hands, they get in a car and drive to the top of the parking garage. Minutes later taylor falls to her death.

the man who was with taylor has given police a statement that does not match the surveillance video.

if you have any information please call police.