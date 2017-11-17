Child destroys $1,300 worth of Sephora makeup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This situation has the internet fired up and questioning someone's parenting skills.

Check out the images. A Sephora shopper snapped the photos, posting to social media and saying a small child destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.

Although the shopper didn't see the actual culprit, she told Insider the the glittery footprints helped decipher that it was a tiny human.

The shopper shared the pictures online, urging parents to leave their children at home when shopping for makeup. That sentiment received mixed reactions from social media commentors.