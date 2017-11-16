Want to be a Social Media Influencer? There’s a degree for that!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, ITALY -- We all know Facebook, Instagram, Snap Chat and other Social Media Platforms, can be a great marketing tools if you know how to use them.

But if you don't, well, you're in luck!

You can now get a degree as a Social Media Influencer and get jobs where they let you play online all day.

Condé Nast Italia, College of Fashion & Design is entering a digital era by now offering a Social Academy

According to Women's Wear Daily (WWD), the certified postgraduate academic program is focused on those with dreams of becoming an industry influencer.

The classes will cover the effectiveness of advertised posts and how to take good care of your followers.

So if you're nineteen years old, speak English, have a GED and are currently in college, you could be the next big online success.

It's about time those social smarts start to pay off!