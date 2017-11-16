No blue check for you! Twitter unverified a bunch of white nationalists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Receiving a blue check from Twitter can be an honor but having it taken away can be an online blow.

Yep! Just ask white nationalist Richard Spencer and the guy who led the Charlottesville protest; Jason Kessler.

They're the latest to go from blue check to no check. We're talking unverified.

No mistake! Twitter says its guidelines are being updated due to confusion that verifications were endorsements

So if you're out there promoting hate or violence you could get a message from Twitter like the one they sent Kessler.

Twitter has changed their verification policy just to be able to censor me. Several other accounts were unverified including Richard Spencer and James Allsup while Baked Alaska was permanently suspended altogether. pic.twitter.com/PO1QnJC2C6 — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) November 15, 2017

Kessler wasn't too happy about Twitter's letter and Spencer wasn't jumping for joy either. Spencer tweeted out:

Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 15, 2017

Looks like the only check he's got, is a reality check!