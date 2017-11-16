× Italy is now offering female workers “paid period leave”

It’s true, the struggle is real during that time of month.

Ladies – you know what I’m talking about.

For some women, it also means extreme stomach pain, and no matter how painful it gets, you’re still expected to show up to work. Unless, of course, you wanna take a sick day.

But in Italy, that’s no longer the case.

It’s the first European country to give women paid period leave.

Companies there are now required, by law, to give women three days of paid leave every month.

But before you get too excited, it’s not exactly a free pass for women.

It’s only available for those who suffer from a condition called Dysmenorrhea, which causes extreme stomach and back pain during periods. Some symptoms even include nausea and diarrhea.

If you’re feeling left out, you don’t have to PMS to get that PTO elsewhere.

A software company based in New York is now offering paid climate leave.

The company, Fog Creek, announced it plans to offer its employees not one , not two, but up to FIVE paid days for those who can’t make it into work due to extreme weather conditions.

Oh, and it gets better.

If there’s a declared state of emergency, the company will give those affected even more time.

The real question is: are they hiring?