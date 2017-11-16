Fort Bend County sheriff searching for driver with anti-Trump message

FORT BEND COUNTY – A Texas sheriff is looking for the owner of a truck traveling around with a profane anti-Trump message splayed across the back window. And, apparently, the county’s prosecutor is on board, ready to file Disorderly Conduct charges.

Sheriff Troy E. Nehls says citizens in Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston, have been calling about the sticker displayed on the back windshield of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck often seen on FM 359. The large print decal reads, “F**K TRUMP AND F**K YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.” (But not with **.)

Sheriff Troy E. Nehls took to Facebook Wednesday to post a plea for help in finding the truck’s owner:

“I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

The sheriff’s concern MAY be strictly with the f-word and the font size used to display it — and not the political message.

So far, he hasn’t received nearly as much help finding the owner as he has comments about free speech, the First Amendment, negative decals from the past that had no legal consequences, drinking the Kool-Aid, and suggestions on what law enforcement could be working on instead.

“The Constitution. Read it.”

“Go catch bad guys. 🤦🏽‍♀️”

Along with nearly 20,000 comments, the sheriff’s post was shared more than 10,000 in less than 24 hours.

So…. pretty sure the truck’s owner knows his message is being seen.